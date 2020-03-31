Hollidaysburg fire at Linds Crossing Road

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire broke out on Monday evening around 9:30 p.m.

This was on the 500 block of Lind’s Crossing Rd in Hollidaysburg, Frankstown Township. Five crews responded to the scene to put out flames.

Geeseytown Fire Chief Denny Walls says the home is a cottage that was probably over 70 years old. The fire started on the left side of the house which he deemed a total loss.

No one was in the house during the time of the fire and the homeowner is insured. No injures are reported at this time.