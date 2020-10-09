Hollidaysburg Area Senior High switches to remote learning

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School will be switching to full virtual learning on Oct. 9 after the district was notified of a second student testing positive for COVID-19.

The first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Oct. 5. Both cases were at the senior high school.

Superintendent Robert J. Gildea said in a Facebook post that the current plan is for the high school to resume their normal hybrid cohort “A” schedule on Monday. Gildea said that if additional restrictions are advised by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, a notification will be sent via School Messenger.

“School administration is immediately implementing contact tracing protocol and is currently awaiting additional guidance from the Department of Health,” Gildea said.

After school activities will continue at this time as directed by advisors and coaches.

Senior high students are required to follow the same sign-in process as they would on a remote learning day. All other students in the district will follow their normal hybrid schedule.