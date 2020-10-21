Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School switches to virtual learning for one day

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area Senior High School will switch to virtual learning for one day on Wednesday, Oct. 21 after learning that an individual at the senior high school tested positive for COVID-19.

The current plan is for the senior high students to resume the normal hybrid cohort “B” schedule on Thursday, Oct. 22 according to superintendent Robert J. Gildea.

The one-day switch to virtual learning is being done out of an abundance of caution to provide more time to work with the Department of Health and contact those who may have been in direct contact with the positive individual, according to Gildea.

After school activities will continue as directed by coaches and advisors. All other schools in the district will follow their normal hybrid schedule.