Hollidaysburg Area School District to allow option for full-time, in-person instruction

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Area School District will be offering the option of returning to in-person instruction five days a week starting in November.

The district is currently under a hybrid model. In a letter to parents and guardians, the district said they realize the hybrid setting has imposed challenges on working parents and that some students find it difficult to work in a remote setting.



The hybrid option and learning through HASD Cyber Academy will continue to be an option. The timeline for the transition is as follows:

Sept. 21- 25 : The district will start to work with faculty and staff to address roadblocks to offering a five-day face to face option to all families

: The district will start to work with faculty and staff to address roadblocks to offering a five-day face to face option to all families Sept. 28- Oct. 2 : Administration will distribute a survey to all parents and guardians where they will request their preferred method of instruction for each student in their family



: Administration will distribute a survey to all parents and guardians where they will request their preferred method of instruction for each student in their family Oct. 5 -16 : Survey results will be analyzed

: Survey results will be analyzed Classrooms and cafeteria seating will be arranged to accommodate student numbers

Arrival/dismissal procedures will be adjusted

Additional protective equipment will be purchased and installed as needed



Oct. 30: In-service day will be used for a final teacher/classroom preparation

Superintendent Robert J. Gildea said that the COVID-19 case count and positivity rates in Blair County will continue to be monitored in the weeks leading up to the implementation of the transition.

Gildea noted that COVID-19 numbers are now being affected by mass testing at certain sites within Blair County, including nursing homes and college campuses.

“Blair County will continue to see the effect of the mass testing similar to the effect that Penn State University is having on Centre County, albeit on a smaller scale,” Gildea said in the letter. “The spike that was seen this past weekend in Blair County is a direct result of an outbreak at PSU-Altoona.”

Gildea said the district administration, along with input from the board of directors, will continue to monitor local COVID conditions on a daily basis and reserves the right to delay the face-to-face option as conditions warrant.