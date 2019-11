An annual tradition is about to begin again in Altoona.

Lakemont park announced it’s holiday lights on the lake event is set to open this Friday, November 15th.

The 51-acre drive-through tour will feature thousands of lights and animations.

After driving through, you can also visit Santa’s village — which includes a holiday gift shop and opportunities to have your picture taken with Santa.

Tours start at 6 p.M. And are available until 10. It’s $13 a car.