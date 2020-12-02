Holiday art walk to be held this weekend in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks in Centre County are asked to save the date for Dec. 4 and 5 for downtown State College’s holiday art walk.
Twenty local artists will be set up in different stores and cafe’s showcasing their work. While folks browse they can enjoy free trolley rides, hot chocolate and gift wrapping.
Free parking will be available in all downtown garages.
