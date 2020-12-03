Historical societies in Central PA receive grants

(WTAJ) — Nearly $2 million in grants have been distributed to 155 museums and historical societies across Pennsylvania.

The money comes from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. All county historical societies will each receive a minimum of $4,000, calculated based on the percentage of the eligible operating budget of the museum/society from the previous year.

“Pennsylvania’s wonderful museums and historical societies continue to preserve and share the state’s rich history and culture through the stories they tell,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “These funds, awarded to museums and historical societies across the commonwealth, at a time when many of our cultural and historical institutions have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will help ensure these facilities are able to continue serving as educational resources for all Pennsylvanians.”



Here is a breakdown of locations in our area that have received grants:

Bedford

Bedford County Historical Society – $4,000

Old Bedford Village – $4,000

Blair

Blair County Historical Society – $4,000

Railroaders Memorial Museum – $16,800

Cambria

Cambria County Historical Society – $4,000

Johnstown Area Heritage Association – $16,637

Cameron

Cameron County Historical Society – $4,000

Centre

Centre County Historical Society – $4,000

Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania – $10,869

Clearfield

Clearfield County Historical Society – $4,000

Elk

Elk County Historical Society – $4,000

Huntingdon

Huntingdon County Historical Society – $4,000

Isett Acres Museum – $4,393

Jefferson

Jefferson County Historical Society Inc. – $4,000

Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center – $4,000

Somerset

Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County – $4,000

