Historical societies in Central PA receive grants

(WTAJ) — Nearly $2 million in grants have been distributed to 155 museums and historical societies across Pennsylvania.

The money comes from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. All county historical societies will each receive a minimum of $4,000, calculated based on the percentage of the eligible operating budget of the museum/society from the previous year.

“Pennsylvania’s wonderful museums and historical societies continue to preserve and share the state’s rich history and culture through the stories they tell,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “These funds, awarded to museums and historical societies across the commonwealth, at a time when many of our cultural and historical institutions have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will help ensure these facilities are able to continue serving as educational resources for all Pennsylvanians.”

Here is a breakdown of locations in our area that have received grants:

Bedford 

Bedford County Historical Society – $4,000 

Old Bedford Village – $4,000 

Blair 

Blair County Historical Society – $4,000 

Railroaders Memorial Museum – $16,800 

Cambria 

Cambria County Historical Society – $4,000 

Johnstown Area Heritage Association – $16,637 

Cameron 

Cameron County Historical Society – $4,000 

 Centre 

Centre County Historical Society – $4,000 

Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania – $10,869 

Clearfield 

Clearfield County Historical Society – $4,000 

Elk 

Elk County Historical Society – $4,000 

Huntingdon 

Huntingdon County Historical Society – $4,000 

Isett Acres Museum – $4,393 

Jefferson 

Jefferson County Historical Society Inc. – $4,000 

Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center – $4,000 

Somerset 

Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County – $4,000 

