Historical societies in Central PA receive grants

(WTAJ) — Nearly $2 million in grants have been distributed to 155 museums and historical societies across Pennsylvania.
The money comes from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. All county historical societies will each receive a minimum of $4,000, calculated based on the percentage of the eligible operating budget of the museum/society from the previous year.
“Pennsylvania’s wonderful museums and historical societies continue to preserve and share the state’s rich history and culture through the stories they tell,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “These funds, awarded to museums and historical societies across the commonwealth, at a time when many of our cultural and historical institutions have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will help ensure these facilities are able to continue serving as educational resources for all Pennsylvanians.”
Here is a breakdown of locations in our area that have received grants:
Bedford
Bedford County Historical Society – $4,000
Old Bedford Village – $4,000
Blair
Blair County Historical Society – $4,000
Railroaders Memorial Museum – $16,800
Cambria
Cambria County Historical Society – $4,000
Johnstown Area Heritage Association – $16,637
Cameron
Cameron County Historical Society – $4,000
Centre
Centre County Historical Society – $4,000
Discovery Space of Central Pennsylvania – $10,869
Clearfield
Clearfield County Historical Society – $4,000
Elk
Elk County Historical Society – $4,000
Huntingdon
Huntingdon County Historical Society – $4,000
Isett Acres Museum – $4,393
Jefferson
Jefferson County Historical Society Inc. – $4,000
Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center – $4,000
Somerset
Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County – $4,000