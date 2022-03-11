HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for the multi-phase East Broad Top Railroad restoration project are moving full steam ahead.

“We’re looking for a big year for tourist operations with what we have,” said Brad Esposito, the general manager for the East Broad Top Railroad. “And we’re hoping to draw people from all over the area, the state and truthfully, nationally because of the notoriety of the railroad.”

The railroad is operated through the East Broad Top Foundation. The foundation is working with the Friends of the East Broad Top for this restoration, and they are setting their sights on Robertsdale.

“Our railroad runs from here to Robertsdale and Woodvale,” Esposito said. “Most of those miles are currently out of service. We’re working to restore a track in that direction.”

This expansion follows the EBT’s goal to bring economic development for the communities along the rail-line.

“Robertsdale is far removed from the current operations,” Esposito said. “There are some fairly important buildings and infrastructure there.”

Progress is already being made at the Ruth George Playground, where trees are being removed.

“We’ve met with the Wood Township supervisors looking for some possible community involvement with helping to make that park more of a community based – you know – project,” Esposito said.

And as for the railroad itself?

“Our first phase is to expand and rebuild the track from Rockhill Furnace to Saltillo, which is about nine miles of track,” Esposito said.

These projects will add additional tourism attractions to the area.

“It makes it more of a destination,” said Matthew Price, the Executive Director of the Huntingdon County Visitors Bureau. “So this has kind of an active component which will hopefully draw more visitors to that area of the county.”

Price mentioned economic boosts as an additional positive.

“Visitors to this area spend on average between two and three hundred dollars a day for every day that they spend here,” Price said. “So every day that we can increase their stay, it brings that much more per person into the county’s economy.”

The railroad will officially open for the 2022 season this May.