Historic home tours Saturday in Ridgway

RIDGWAY, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A weekend of festivities are planned for Ridgway in Elk County.

One of those events is the Ridgway Heritage Council’s Foundations of Ridgway Tour on Saturday.

Guides will take tour participants through the town to see 17 homes– teaching how to figure out the age of a house by looking at its foundation.

Each tour will wrap up with an open house at the historic O. B. Grant Mansion.

“I cannot say enough how stunning it is,” Dale Fox with the Heritage Council said. “It is something nobody interested in history should miss. You’ll be mesmerized when you get inside the O. B. Grant house.”

The cost of the tour is $20. They run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

