Historic building renovation is ‘just the start’ of plans to revitalize local downtown

BLAIR COUNTY, ALTOONA (WTAJ) — Enhancing downtown Altoona is the goal for a local real estate company. Curry Realty, who will reconstruct the old Viapond building at 1425 11th Ave. purchased the structure in 2019.

The 3 story building will be home to Curry Realty headquarters and the entire first floor will be occupied by Saint Francis University. The project’s start date is February 15th and it’s expected to be finished by August.

Troy Taylor, who lives near the building says he sees more people moving to the area and would love to see more business. He tells us “any opportunity for a new business or positive things to come in the area will be well accepted…People who come tend to stay, there’s a lot of retention and they’re optimistic about the quality of life here.”

The 33,000 square foot historic structure was a part of a lively downtown Altoona in the 1920s. Curry Realty Consultant, Ron McConnell says he wants downtown to be just as popular as it was back then. He says this renovation is just the first step to bringing in more traffic.

McConnell tells us “there used to be great shopping, great dining, there was theatre, there was plenty of professional activity and we’re trying to do our part to bring that back.”

The building will house all of the Curry Companies. Curry Realty also bought the vacant lot next to the building to partially be used as the main entryway. The remaining space will hose an outside parklet. Curry is working with the Altoona Parking Authority to create a well-lit walkway near the building.

Altoona City Planning Commission Chairman, Randy Isenberg says “we’re very happy to have someone like that do that kind of development in the city. Hopefully, more businesses will develop in the city as well.”

He tells us Curry Realty will bring over 100 employees to downtown Altoona.