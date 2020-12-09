High-speed internet for over 3,000 locations in rural Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — High-speed broadband internet will be expanded to 3,557 rural homes and businesses in Cambria County.
The expansion is part of a statewide effort to bring high-speed internet to over 327,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania.
“Now more than ever, reliable high-speed internet is an absolute necessity for businesses, families and students,” State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) said. “From online learning to online shopping, this will help thousands of rural Cambria County residents. For years I’ve worked to expand the internet in our area, and I’m happy those efforts are bearing fruit.”