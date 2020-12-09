High-speed internet for over 3,000 locations in rural Cambria County

(WTAJ) — If you're itching to hit the slopes, you're in luck. Both the Blue Knob All Seasons resort and the Seven Springs Mountain Resort plan to reopen this weekend.

At Blue Knob, the opening will be a limited time only on Saturday and Sunday for skiers looking to start the season early. They plan to open Upper Mambo Alley and the Snow Drop beginner area from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Blue Knob will then close for the week and reopen on Dec. 18 for the season.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort will reopen for the weekend from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. For its opening weekend, the resort will sell ski and snowboarding tickets at $64 for adults and $49 for kids ages 6-11.