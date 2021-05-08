High school students invited to virtual prom

FILE – This June 19, 2017 file photo shows a person working on a laptop in North Andover, Mass. The U.S. internet won’t get overloaded by spikes in traffic from the millions of Americans now working from home to discourage the spread of the new coronavirus, experts say. But connections could stumble for many if too many family members try to videoconference at the same time. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

(WTAJ) — The Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) organization is holding a virtual prom Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.

SADD said they are hosting this event for high school students all over the country to make sure students feel supported and to help make up for lost milestone events. Participants are invited to either dress as their favorite movie character or ready to walk the red carpet.

Awards will be given to guests with the best red carpet attire, best do-it-yourself outfit and the best movie-inspired look. There will also be music, games, trivia, prizes and photos.

To attend the virtual prom, visit SADD’s website.