High School student authors first book

(CBS) — It’s never too late or too early to start working on something you love.

In the case of Nia Lindsey, she’s kickstarting her writing career much younger than most.

When Nia was in kindergarten, she wrote about her experiences.

“It was just the experience about the 100th day of school, we marched around the school, we had a good time, you dress up as 100 of what you want to be,” said Nia Lindsey: High school Author.

Hoping, one day, to share them with the world in her own book.

“We kept it all these years, we were going to get it published when I was in kindergarten,” said Lindsey.

Last year, that dream came true for Nia when her mom gave her a special birthday surprise.

“She had kept it on her computer all these years after we had written it, and then last year, we got it published online,” said Lindsey’s Mom.

Her book is titled ‘A Text Message from the Heart.’

It’s pages share a fun day at school, and the bond between Nia and her mother.

The self-published children’s book was a family effort.

“Just like divine timing, because you know, her brother’s out of art school and he went to school for art, even though he’s a game designer. He knew how to do everything, and you know how things just come into play right at the right time,” said Lindsey.

Nia says as a senior in high school; it’s divine timing indeed.

“I need help with college tuition, and hopefully, this helps with the funding for it,” said Lindsey.

She’s already sold 100 copies, and it’s giving her real-world experience.

“My future plans are to major in marketing with an emphasis on travel and tourism at Spellman College in Atlanta,” said Lindsey.

She hopes it’s never to soon to start writing your story.

“I’m really blessed to be an author at this young age, and hopefully it inspires other kids to like, step out of their comfort zone,” said Lindsey.