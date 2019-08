ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders are coming off an 8-4 season where they were just nine yards short of another district title.

The team has been very successful in past years with head coach Justin Wheeler at the Helm.

This year Coach Wheeler says he talks about the nine yard shortage constantly as a message, that this year, it won’t be happening again.

Watch the video above to hear from Coach.