High school graduates receive senior flags

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local class of graduating seniors isn’t only receiving their diploma this year. Today, Bellwood-Antis High School seniors lined up in their cars to receive senior flags.
This is all thanks to one mom who posted on Facebook suggesting seniors get their own lawn flags to display. The community pitched in to help the class of 2020 have a special day. The organizers saw such a huge response from donations, that they’re now able to give away two scholarships. They’ll donate the rest to area non-profits who help high school students.
101 seniors from Bellwood-Antis graduated this year.