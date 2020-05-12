High school graduates receive senior flags

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Lots of essential workers travel for hours every day. Although the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is re-opening their rest stops, they say we still need to practice safety, especially in their restrooms.

David Welty is a truck driver from Philadelphia, traveling hundreds of miles per day. He says "pretty much all you can get on the turnpike is turnpike stops." He says he solely depends on the Penn DOT rest stations when driving through Central PA. He's glad they're open but hopes folks don't see this as a sign to start leaving the house. Welty says "there's a lot of freight that's going around the northeast especially, a lot of stuff that people need. There are a lot of people that are tired of being at home who are getting out on the road making bad decisions and honestly it's getting in the way of people that need to get things where they're going."