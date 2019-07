CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (WTAJ) — A suspect that was hiding from the police farted so loudly that it led the cops right to him.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office posted a photo of deputies searching for the man, along with a warning for people.

“If you’ve got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you, and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you’re definitely having a s***** day”