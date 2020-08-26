Heroin, paraphernalia discovered during traffic stop

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Altoona men are facing drug charges after police found heroin and other drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Aug. 20.

Ryan Himes, 32, and Michael Elvey II, 33, are facing charges.

Police said they conducted a vehicle stop in the Greenwood Plaza parking lot at 2:27 a.m.

Himes was identified as the driver of the vehicle and has a suspended license, according to the report. Elvey was the passenger.

Police said they conducted a search of the vehicle and the occupants and discovered heroin, containers containing methamphetamine residue, THC wax and drug paraphernalia.