Heroin found in Altoona motel room

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered heroin and marijuana in his motel room.

Daniel Dandrea, 54, allegedly had 41 stamp bags of heroin inside of his front pocket, along with marijuana and needles in his freezer.

Police conducted a traffic stop on a person who left the Econo Lodge parking lot on Pleasant Valley Boulevard where they discovered 10 packets of heroin. Police traced that back to Dandrea’s motel room.

Police attempted a “knock and talk” where they saw Dandrea look out from the curtain and quickly away from the door. At this time, police noticed Dandrea and two other individuals putting unknown items under the mattress and into drawers.

During a search of the room, police found 41 stamps bags of heroin, $627 in cash along with marijuana. Used bags and needles were also found in the freezer with the marijuana, according to the report.

Dandrea told police he does not sell to make money but to “support his habit.” He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 7 of 2021.

