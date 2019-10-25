Help for allergic reactions to drugs

Allergic reactions to medications, like antibiotics can cause difficulty breathing, fainting or even death.

In the last year, Mount Nittany Physician group has added a new doctor, Faoud Ishmael, Dr. of Allergy and Immunology for Mount Nittany Physician Group. He specializes in diagnosing and treating this type of reaction.

He says he’s had success in helping nearly all of his 170 patients in the past year.

“We commonly will use skin testing to determine if someone is really allergic or if they still have their allergy and in most cases we actually end up being able to clear the drug allergies, so people can tolerate the medicine again,” Dr. Ishmael, said.

Dr. Ishmael says he hopes to bring awareness to people that they might have an allergic reaction to a drug , and that it should be treatable.