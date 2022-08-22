NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) – Heavy rain and flash flooding is threatening millions of people in the West. Many areas are suffering from severe drought, but the sudden downpour is too much, too quickly.
Cars were left stranded and submerged. On a Dallas interstate, where some people needed to be rescued as the water level rose to and past their windows. City officials are reporting some areas have seen up to ten inches in about 12 hours.
A flash flood remains in effect for much of the Northern part of the state until this afternoon.