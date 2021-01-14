Heating systems leading cause of winter house fires: firefighters urge caution

(WTAJ) — As winter continues and the temperatures stay cold, residents are using their heaters constantly. However, home heating is the leading cause of fires in the United States from December-February.
The leading month for home heating fires? January.
Because of this, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is urging residents to use added caution to minimize the risk of their homes going ablaze.
“Clearly, the coldest months of the year is when we see the largest share of home heating fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “It’s critical that people understand when and where home heating fires tend to happen so that they can take the needed steps to minimize those risks.”
Some statistics from the NFPA: an average of 48,530 home heating fires happened each year from 2014-2018. The estimated damage from these fires: 500 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries and $1.1 billion in direct property damage.
The NFPA cites space heaters as the most responsible for equipment fires, followed by fireplaces and chimneys. Other notable pieces of equipment that pose a risk include central heat systems and water heaters.
Here are some tips for safely heating your home in the winter:
- Heating equipment and chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet (one meter) away from all heating equipment, including furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves, and space heaters.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, as specified by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters.
- Create a three-foot (one meter) “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Make sure space heaters are in good working order and used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. Turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Fireplaces should have a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container, which should be placed outside at least 10 feet away from your home.
- All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.
- If you smell gas in your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.
- Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are located throughout the home; test them monthly to ensure that they’re working properly.