Heating systems leading cause of winter house fires: firefighters urge caution

(WTAJ) — As winter continues and the temperatures stay cold, residents are using their heaters constantly. However, home heating is the leading cause of fires in the United States from December-February.

The leading month for home heating fires? January.

Because of this, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is urging residents to use added caution to minimize the risk of their homes going ablaze.

“Clearly, the coldest months of the year is when we see the largest share of home heating fires,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “It’s critical that people understand when and where home heating fires tend to happen so that they can take the needed steps to minimize those risks.”

Some statistics from the NFPA: an average of 48,530 home heating fires happened each year from 2014-2018. The estimated damage from these fires: 500 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries and $1.1 billion in direct property damage.

The NFPA cites space heaters as the most responsible for equipment fires, followed by fireplaces and chimneys. Other notable pieces of equipment that pose a risk include central heat systems and water heaters.

Here are some tips for safely heating your home in the winter: