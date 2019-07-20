1  of  2
Breaking News
Blair County to have cooling stations through weekend heatwave Local railcar shop gives notice of closure to employees

Heat Experiment: Baking biscuits in the car

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WTAJ) — It’s so hot in Nebraska the National Weather Service is baking biscuits in a parked car.

The team placed four biscuits on a baking sheet on the dashboard of a car and left them sitting under the sun.

After 60 minutes, the pan reached 175.2 degrees and the tops of the biscuits reached 153 degrees.

The back seat registered 120.4 degrees in the shade.

After baking in the sun for nearly eight hours, the outside of the biscuits were baked enough to be considered edible, even though the middle remained “pretty doughy.”

The pan maxed out at a scorching hot 185 degrees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss