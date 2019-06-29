Health officials: Papayas linked to salmonella outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Health officials are urging residents in some Northeastern states to throw away papayas imported from Mexico because they’ve been linked to an outbreak of salmonella.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention says that the affected produce was sold in Massachusetts, Rhode Island Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The CDC says 62 people have become ill since January, though most cases have occurred since April.

23 of the people affected have been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

The largest number of cases are in New York, followed by Connecticut.

The agency also recommends sanitizing places where papayas were stored, such as countertops and refrigerators.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps that can last up to a week. Most people recover without treatment.