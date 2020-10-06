Health and safety changes for fall attractions

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Some favorite fall time attractions have had to make adjustments for safety during the pandemic and there has been questioning on whether owners are seeing fewer visits this year.

Farm owners, including the ones at Leighty’s in Blair County, say more people have actually been visiting this year and the same goes for the haunted fright fest next door. In their case, that’s despite all the changes that they’ve had to make in the name of health and safety.

The owner, Donna Meiser says they have been being extremely careful this year.

“We’ve had gloves provided to people, anybody that comes in gets a pair of gloves at the front so they can come in and not touch all the produce. You don’t want anybody else handling what you’re going to take home.”

Hoovers Farm in Patton is getting more popular even though they decided to eliminate their hayride.

“Masks are optional, we don’t make people wear them, we’d like for them to but they don’t have to.” stated Chrissy Haselbarth of Hoovers Farm

Each year they give a portion of their proceeds to “Children’s Miracle Network” who will most likely be getting a larger donation.