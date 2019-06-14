Harry Potter festival coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is hosting a party that is themed all things Harry Potter on June 28!

Potterfest All Ages is a family oriented party to enjoy animal exhibits in Care of Magical Creatures, Find out if owls can actually deliver mail, and discover your Patronus in the Department of Mysteries.

Tickets are available online ahead of time. The cost for attendance is $15 for nonmember/$20 at-the-door, $13.50 for members and children 3-18, and children ages 2 and under are free.

For more information on this event, visit the Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s Facebook page.