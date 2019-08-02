Harry Potter book with typos sells for over $30,000

(WTAJ/CNN) — There are a lot of Harry Potter fans out there, but most wouldn’t dream on spending thousands of dollars on a single book.



That’s what one first edition book sold for, and it’s all because it had mistakes!

The book, which is one of only 500 to exist, sold for $34,500.

The mistakes include “One Wand” listed twice in an equipment list on page 53 the word philosopher is misspelled on the back cover

On the copyright page, Rowling is identified as “Joanne” instead of by her initials “J.K.”

Apparently, the book had just been sitting in a closet until its owner realized she might be able to sell it to pay for a new bathroom.

She met up with a rare books experts who confirmed it was the real deal, and a private collector in the U.K. snatched it up.