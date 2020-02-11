Harris Township approves maintenance facility building

A Centre County municipality is taking on its largest project to-date, with plans for a new multi-million dollar building.

The Harris Township Manager says their current maintenance facility is around 50 years old and doesn’t come close to having the space they need. That’s why they bought land and now have plans to build.

Mary Kisner lives in Boalsburg, and is tells us, she’s supports Harris Township’s $3.6 million maintenance facility project.

She’s says the current maintenance facility is in downtown Boalsburg, not a good place for snow plows, municipality trucks and other machinery.

“Downtown Boalsburg is trying to stay in the mode of historic activities and so on and often we have lot of visitors walking the town and that sort of doesn’t fit,” Mary Kisner, Homeowner in Boalsburg, said.

According to Amy Farkas, the Manager for Harris Township, the new facility will more than quadruple the current storage space of 2000 square feet.

“On that piece of property we’re going to build a facility that’s about 9,000 square feet and that will give us the room that we need to store all of our equipment, be able to maintain all of our equipment, also have all of our salt on property,” Farkas, said.

Farkas says the board started has been planning for a new maintenance facility since 2015.

In 2019 they bought more than 4 acres of land on Discovery Drive.

Farkas says she hasn’t heard any opposition to the process.

Area residents also won’t see any tax increases from the project. The township took a loan out for the project and plans to pay it back through the general fund.

Harris Township hopes to takes bids from companies for the project in about a week.