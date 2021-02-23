Harmony at State College requesting birthday cards to celebrate local veteran’s 100th birthday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In just a few days, one local assisted living facility will be celebrating a special Women’s Army Corps Veteran’s birthday, and you can be in on it.

On Feb. 25, Nyman ‘Lucy’ Lanes will be turning 100 years old. And Harmony at State College is asking the community to send in birthday cards to help brighten the birthday girl’s day.

“I think she’s really looking forward to this birthday because she said the only thing she wanted was fireworks. But we couldn’t do the fireworks, but we are doing everything else we can. We just want to make this day really special for her, so are trying to pull out all the stops,” said Life Enrichment Director Bambi Camacho.

The facility asks that you send the well wishes to: 121 Havershire Blvd, State College Pa. 16803