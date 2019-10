STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Harmony at State College had their grand opening on October 3rd.

The company offers several services for seniors, including personal care, assisted living and memory care for those who suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Harmony is also bringing in employment for residents of Centre and Mifflin Counties.

You can find more information on Harmony by visiting their website at: https://www.harmonyseniorservices.com/senior-living/pa/state-college/havershire-blvd/.