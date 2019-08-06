Harley-Davidson owners visit Sioux Falls on their way to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – We are in the first weekend of the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally, and the owners of Harley-Davidson, Bill and Karen Davidson, have been making the trip to Sturgis from Milwaukee, Wisconsin since yesterday.

But before heading to the big celebration, they stopped in Sioux Falls where they were greeted by live music, food and of course, motorcycles.

“This is a traditional road trip for our family. We’ve been doing this since the ’80’s and we’ve just been loving the roads out here. We love Sioux Falls,” Harley-Davidson co-owner Karen Davidson said.

The brother and sister duo says they’re looking forward to giving rally-goers a sneak peek of their new electric motorcycle.