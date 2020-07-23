Hard work and creativity are staples at Altoona’s Iron Pint Brewery

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY (WTAJ) – One step inside Iron Pint Brewery along 7th Avenue in Altoona and you will notice its uniqueness.

From tables converted from old bowling lanes, to a painted accent wall that shows Iron Pint’s brewing process (mixed with an added Altoona flair) and…oh ya! The beer too! Iron Pint really stands out. We’ll take it one step further too, it’s a brewery that was pretty much entirely put together by two men.

“We built everything in here, co-owner Ross Diehl told WTAJ. “Except for the HVAC, everything you see in here we did.”

Ross and his partner Jonathan Patton also brew all the beer at Iron Pint.

“A lot of sleepless nights and a lot of upset wives for a little bit,” Patton said. “But like I said it kind of goes back to the wall, we’re at the finish line now and we’re finally able to take those steps and move forward and we’re gonna see what the next page gives us.”

Iron Pint Brewery is open Thursday through Sunday from 4pm until 9pm. Keep up with them on Facebook at Iron Pint Brewing.