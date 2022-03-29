STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On April 2, the lights will shine on some of State College’s brightest stars at the 11th annual Happy Valley’s Got Talent showcase.

“We are just living it up, because we did miss the 10 year anniversary, when we went virtual. And with it being our first year back, we are going to play up on the Glitz and Glamour of Old Hollywood,” said Holly Oxendale, the Executive Director of Tides.

Guests are encouraged to dress for a night on the town as they are transported to old Hollywood.

“There’s gonna be a red carpet. There’s gonna be a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Car. There’s gonna be street performers and there’s gonna be Happy Valley Improv here just making you feel like that old Hollywood red carpet entrance,” said Kevin Conaway, a Co-Producer for the show.

The performances will harken back to all eras of the movies, and will include performances from new and old participants.

“We’re thrilled to have these alums back, but then we have a lot of new, young talent that are coming to see us. There’s dancers, there’s vocalists, there’s a saxophone, there’s a baton twirler,” Conaway said.

Since it’s inception, Happy Valley’s Got Talent has served as the signature funding event for the State College-based nonprofit, Tides.

“Tides is a local grief support group system for childrens, teens and adults,” Oxendale said. “We provide grief support programs and peer support groups twice a month at Mount Nittany Middle School.”

All programs offered at Tides are provided at no costs to those involved. All funds from Saturday’s event will go to the organization.

“Without the support of our community, we wouldn’t be able to continue doing what we do at Tides, which is giving back and supporting the community,” Oxendale said.

The curtain will rise at 7:00. More information on tickets can be found on the State Theatre’s website.

“You can get out, do something fun on a Saturday night,” Conaway said. “But you can also feel really good about where that ticket price is going.”