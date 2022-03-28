STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County will offer a grant to agricultural businesses looking to grow their operations.

The program will provide financial assistance to local farms and farm stands for facility improvements to enhance customer experiences.

The grant is being offered through the Happy Valley Agventures program. The joint initiative supports Centre County’s agritourism and ag-related businesses by inviting residents and visitors to enjoy what is grown, crafted and created in Happy Valley.

To quality for grant funding, a business must be:

Located in Centre County

Agriculturally focused

Open to the public in some capacity

Offer an agriculture-related experience, or sell product that is produced, grown or locally raised

Demonstrate significant interest in the development of agritourism and ag-related products that offer a visitor experience in Centre County

“Agriculture is the biggest industry in Centre County and tourism is about number three right now. So this is a marriage of two of our strongest industries in the county,” said Fritz Smith, the President and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. “Maybe it gives some farms that haven’t participated in this initiative, maybe it will give them the idea to do so.”

Applications for the program will be accepted until Friday, April 29.