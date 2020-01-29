Happy Valley Adventure Bureau launches campaign for tourism

Today, the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau announced this year’s marketing campaign, to bring in more people to Centre County.

Nearly a year ago Centre County Commissioners passed a hotel tax, raising it from taxing visitors 2.5% to 5%.

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau expects to have $4.6 million in spending for this year.

Fritz Smith, the company’s President and CEO, says the extra money will help them advertise using posters, as well as commercials in other cities.

“That gave us the ability to really develop a creative marketing campaign and to start thinking about other markets that we could reach and really to start to market beyond just an hour or two radius of Centre County and get into some important feeder markets like Philadelphia and Harrisburg,” Smith, said.

The tourism promotion campaign starts Monday.

Next year the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau hopes to expand their marketing to Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh.