ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today Maybrook Hill’s Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is hosting a milk giveaway from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or until supplies last.

To pick up your milk you can drive through to the parking lot and the staff will deliver it to your car.

Maybrook Hill’s Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is located at 301 Valley View Blvd in Altoona.