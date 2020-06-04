Handling anxiety during pandemic, civil unrest

A local Psychologist says the pandemic, the death of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, and ensuing riots, have caused a lot of her patients to be anxious, who don’t normally suffer from anxiety.

Behavioral Medicine Psychologist at Geisinger Gray’s Woods, Shahida Fareed, says to avoid anxiety right now, keep a schedule.

“Maintain the structure, do like you were doing, as you were working in your office, change your clothes, brush your teeth, do the regular stuff that you, before going to work.” Psyd., Shahida Fareed, Behavioral Medicine Psychologist, at Family Medicine at Geisinger Gray’s Woods, said.

She says when we lose structure we lose control over our life.

If you feel an anxiety attack, take a deep breath, pause and focus on your five senses.



“It will allow your brain to get that signal, that instead of focusing on that panic signal, your brain will start focusing on your senses and start focusing on your body,” Dr. Fareed, said.

Dr. Fareed, says start naming five things that you are able to see, touch four things that you are able to touch, name three things that you are able to hear, two things that you are able to smell and then name one thing that you are able to taste.

John Aston, officer with State College Police says, there’s been a rise in mental health calls during the pandemic. He says most people suffering from anxiety attacks say they feel much better after talking with the police officer that responds to the call.