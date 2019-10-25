‘Halloween on Ice’ Event to Showcase Local Talent

Halloween is right around the corner, but many people are celebrating the festive holiday this weekend. Our Morgan Koziar was live at Galactic Ice in Altoona previewing their “Halloween on Ice” event. Morgan caught up with the skating director at the rink, John Kauffman, he says the event is a great way to show the community what Galactic Ice has to offer, and highlight the skaters abilities!

Morgan spoke with three of the skaters that will be performing this weekend, Jackson Sipes, Rune Moyer, and Sophie Houk. All three of the kids will perform in a routine at the ‘Halloween on Ice’ event. The public can also come out and learn how to skate.

‘Halloween on Ice’ is this Saturday October 26th at Galactic Ice located at 750 Park Ave in Altoona. Check out their website for more information on the fun at galacticicerink.org. If you wear your costume, you can get $1 off on your admission.