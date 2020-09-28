Halloween light show offers perfect socially distanced holiday celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – This weekend, a local family kicked off a Halloween celebration that could just be the perfect way to safely mark the holiday.

Christy Carrigan says the spooktacular display at her home is a community favorite during the holidays.

“I run into people all the time and they ask me where I’m from. I tell them what street I live on and they’re like ‘That’s the house with all the lights.’ And I’m like, ‘Yep, that’s my house,'” Carrigan said.

It’s actually Carrigan’s son who is the mastermind behind it.

“My son is currently 21. He started this when he was about 13 or 14 years old. Every year, he saves his money and buys some more lights to add to the display,” Carrigan said.

It’s become a popular tradition for visitors as well.

“Sometimes there will be cars wrapped through the cul-de-sac and up the street, just to come in to see the lights,” Carrigan said.

This year it may just be the perfect way to celebrate.

“Social distancing obviously isn’t a problem when you can sit in your car and tune your radio to the station,” Carrigan said.

You can check out the light show for yourself at 5780 Stillwell Court in Harrisburg. The light show will be going on from now until Halloween each night from 7:15 p.m. – 11 p.m.

“Come out and enjoy the show. Bring your little ones. Bring your elderly ones. It’s just fun for everyone,” Carrigan said.