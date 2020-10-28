“Halloween Bash” fundraising event to be held in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A “Hiking Trails Halloween Bash” will be held at Lorain Borough Park on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The fundraising event is looking to raise money for the hiking trails that were started for the community in the beginning of the year.

Ten percent of the proceeds will also be donated to the Veteran’s Community Initiatives to help veterans with disabilities.

The event will have multiple food trucks and vendors, along with live music and activities.

The schedule for the day is below:

Events

Vendor set up: 9 a.m.

Trunk or Treat: 12-2 p.m.

Pumpkin painting: 2-4 p.m.

Kids costume judging: 5 p.m.

Costume contest judging: 8 p.m.

Haunted Trails: 6-10 p.m.

Bands

Bo Moore Acoustic: 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Mellissa Vella and Kenny Karlhime Acoustic: 1 – 2:45 p.m.

Dany Vavrek Acoustic: 3-4:45 p.m.

JR McAfee: 5-6 p.m.

Lux and Co.: 6-8 p.m.

The Inner Urge/Celestial Fire Dancers: 9-11 p.m.

Admission is $5. Children 13 and under get into the event for free.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.