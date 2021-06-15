Halifax squeaks by to eliminate Juniata Valley from playoffs

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a 24-hour delayed start favored Halifax as they defeated Juniata Valley to advance to the PIAA state final.
The Halifax Wildcats opened the game with a line drive hit to make the score 1-0 heading to the bottom of the first. In the second inning, the Wildcats added another run to their lead with an RBI triple making the score 2-0.
In the third, down 4-0 at the bottom, Juniata Valley’s JT Rodkey hit an RBI single allowing Trey Wilson to add another run. Cutting Halifax’s lead in half, 4-2.
The score remained 4-2 until Hornet’s Nick Morningstar nailed an RBI single to make the game interesting at 4-3.
Halifax held their one-run lead through the bottom of seventh to secure their trip to the PIAA 1A state championship game against Eden Christain.
