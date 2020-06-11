New precautions used in hair salons since reopening

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Businesses of all kinds have had to make changes when reopening. In green counties, where hair salons have been busy, the changes are necessary.

Nicci’s Hair Salon and Boutique in Philipsburg is only allowing half the number of people inside from what it usually can.

The salon’s owner says she’s also taking other precautions, like increasing the use of the germ and virus disinfectant Barbicide. Staff is required to spray it before, during, and after hair cuts or pedicures. She says the cleaner can be used throughout the shop.

“Depending on how you mix it, you can use it to sanitize the pedicure bowls, you can mix it to spray on your porous surfaces to wipe those off and the girls also use them to put their brushes and combs in, to disinfect between clients,” Nicci Reams, Owner and Nail Technician, Nails By Nicci Salon and Boutique, said.

Additional changes include placing glass panes in between clients, requiring everyone to wear masks, and customers must wash their hands when entering the building.