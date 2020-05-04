Hair salon opens against governors orders

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local hair salon, Tame Your Mane has been open since May 1st, although Governor Wolf has not yet lifted the order for salons to open. Owner of Tame Your Mane, Julie Potter says she had no other choice and many are taking advantage.

Customer, Alex Vincent was seen coming out of the salon. She tells us she is celebrating her birthday and says “I went probably six months without getting my hair done and now that it’s done I’m so happy, it feels so good.”

Most women have gone a long time without getting her hair done. But, Salons are still prohibited from being open and are not considered essential. Julie Potter feels all small businesses are essential because they maintain the livelihood of the people who own them. She has about 15 people working while wearing protective gear and is now seeing a lot of business. Potter says “I decided on May 1st that I would open my doors. It was either S.O.S, save our salon or let it go under and it would be taken from me…They’re coming at their own free will, they’re excited, they’re ecstatic that they get to come in, get cleaned up and look nice, I’ve had may nurses, many doctors come in over the weekend.”

Blair County District Attorney, Peter Weeks says the consequences for this business could mean getting up to a $300 fine. He says because the court isn’t running regularly, that it would take a while for a business to get a criminal offense – if at all. He spoke to the department of state on Monday. Attorney Weeks says “I asked if they were going to take any action with licensing and they essentially gave me the runaround and said they were deferring to local law enforcement to enforce the governor’s order and that the state government would not be taking any action at this time.”

Weeks says he is not encouraging businesses to open. Governor Wolf has not said when the next round of counties to move into the yellow or green phase will be announced.

Tame Your Mane is using face shields, gloves, and a thermometer for everyone who comes in. Customers are asked to wear masks as well.