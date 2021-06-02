Guns N’ Roses kick off tour in Hershey, Pa., July 31

FILE – Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The hard rock band has booked two dates at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 11 and 12. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After needing to reschedule their North American tour last year, Guns N’ Roses will return to the stage this summer.

Axl Rose and crew will begin their 25 show tour at Hersheypark Stadium, Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. The show will open with a performance by Mammoth WVH, featuring Wolfgang Van Halen.

The rock band was originally set to perform at Hersheypark Stadium in July of 2020 but had to postpone the last leg of their tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the released reschedule dates, the group added 14 new shows to their lineup, hitting up major cities across the country.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m and can be purchased through the Hersheypark Stadium website. To view other stadiums on the tour, visit the Guns N’ Roses tour website.