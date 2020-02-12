‘Gun Owners of America’ discusses 2nd amendment sanctuaries in Blair County

ALTOONA (WTAJ) — The Blair County Republican Women filled a room Tuesday night with local supporters of gun rights. State director of ‘Gun Owners of America,’ Dr. Val Finnell, drove from Pittsburgh to lead the meeting.

Finnell says “what were trying to do is get this ordinance passed in many townships and municipalities and counties as possible in Pennsylvania.”

President of Blair County Republican Women, Lois Kaneshiki says the group believes our country has too many infringements on the 2nd amendment.

Kaneshiki says “we want to keep our community safe and that’s why we think its important to protect the 2nd amendment. Safety and the 2nd amendment for us go hand in hand and we really want to preserve that for the future”

‘Gun owners of America’ wants signatures to get a question on the ballot, to take the issue to the voters. It would ask whether a voter supports having Blair County enter an agreement with its municipalities to declare the county a 2nd amendment sanctuary county. The designation could prevent the use of taxpayer funds or personnel to enforce legislation affecting a citizen’s right to possess any firearm. However, some commissioners in our region have expressed concern that becoming a sanctuary county is nothing more than a symbolic gesture, and that passing any gun rules that are in opposition to federal or state laws would lead to lawsuits.