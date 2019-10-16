Growing Ebola concerns in the U.S.

A new study suggests climate change could bring an Ebola outbreak to the U.S.

In a study published by the journal Nature Communications, researchers found that in the next 50 years, the world will see an uptick in how rapidly the deadly virus spreads from animals to humans.

Ebola outbreaks have traditionally been isolated to West and Central Africa.

But researchers point to the environmental conditions brought about by climate change including higher temperatures.

They say higher temps and droughts could force more humans into contact with infected animals.

The disease could then spread to other countries including China, Europe and the U.S.