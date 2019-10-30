Group raises money, awareness for local cancer patients

COALPORT, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– During the month of October at Northwest Bank in Coalport, the Coalition for People Against Cancer (CPAC) puts up a tree to honor and remember loved ones.

The tree is decked out in all-pink and there are special tags that can be filled out with names of those who have survived, fought or died from cancer.

“It just kind of makes them think about the people that are suffering or have recovered, that’s the good news,” group president Kay Balestino said.

“I think the people in the town really enjoy seeing it when they’re in here and I think it does a great job in raising awareness to obviously such a great cause,” Northwest Bank manager Tyler Jenny said.

CPAC helps people with all kinds of cancer year-round.

They provide cancer patients in the Glendale Area School District with gas gift cards as a little extra assistance to and from treatment.

To date, they have given gift cards to over 100 people.

The group also provides a free trip to Tyrone in October for women to receive mammograms.

“They say down there that we’re the happiest group of women having mammograms that we’ve ever seen,” Balestino said.

One of the group’s biggest supporters is Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport.

Josie’s held a lasagna fundraiser dinner, and sells cookies, desserts and t-shirts that benefit the cause.

“It’s our main fundraiser with so few people active members of the coalition, we are kind of stretched in our time, so all her help is wonderful,” Balestino said.

So far they’ve sold 1,400 cookies and raised nearly $3,000.

If you want to get involved, or know a cancer patient in the area who needs assistance, you can contact any member of the group, or call the Glendale Area Medial Center at 814-672-5141.