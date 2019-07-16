Group raiding Area 51 would be 4th largest “army” in the world

(WTAJ) — With over 1.2 MILLION ‘members’ who say they’re going to Area 51, they’ve become what would be the 4th largest “army” in the world.

Trailing behind China’s army(2.1 million) and the army of India and the U.S.(both over 1.3 million), the group, if they show up, would be a bigger “army” than even North Korea.

While the organizers of this Facebook event have claimed it’s a joke, the U.S. Air force isn’t laughing.

Area 51 is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets. Air Force Press Release

Of course, we can always rely on the internet to show just how insane, and hilarious, some of these ideas can be.