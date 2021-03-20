Group continues to support Appvion employee’s with Easter basket drive

ROARING SPRING, Pa. (WTAJ) — Appvion Paper Mill employees are receiving more help from the community.

Last month, the paper mill announced its closure, leaving nearly 300 people without a job.

Many rushed to fundraise for them and now one group of community members is planning an Easter basket drive for workers and their families. It will include non-perishable food items and gifts.

The organizer, Melissa Hicks created a Facebook group called “Helping Appvion Employees.” She says this won’t be the last time they do something like this.

Hicks says “I grew up with that paper mill there and to think of all these people losing their jobs and to think about all these people losing their jobs and all the hard work they’ve put into it…It’s a community and its a family. Everybody’s concerned about everybody and we all want to help each other.”

The Easter basket drive is on Saturday, April 3rd from 10 a.m. Until 2 p.m.

Donation items can be dropped off at Albright Church of the Brethren in Roaring Spring by March 30th, from 10 a.m. To noon and 4 to 6 p.m. All donations will be distributed at the event.