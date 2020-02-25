Group and Ducansville business aims to stop veteran suicide

Taylor Swires served with the Army for nine-months in Afghanistan back in 2014.

He says when you come back from serving, there are a lot of things that can spur bad memories.

“Something could trigger, anything,” Swires, said. “I take my personal story, driving sometimes could be difficult for me. Sometimes in a veteran’s mind they’re always looking over their shoulder, you know what if this guys does this or what if this happens? What are we going to do?”

That’s why he and others from the Combat Veteran’s Motorcycle Association, wanted to start “SafeGuard”. It’s a group of veterans helping service member, struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Boyz Hydrographics Imaging Design, in Duncansville has agreed to work with “SafeGuard” to remind vets what they had to live for.

They’ll put an image on any veteran’s personal gun for free.

That can be a picture of a vet’s child, wife, or dog. Something that will stop them from harming themselves.

“At that point of time I believe there’s a lot of things racing through their mind,” Schuh, said. “This could be one thing that isn’t racing through their mind, but this is going to bring light to them of why their needed.”



“This bridges the gap between the weapon they chose to their mental stability, so we’re trying to bring them two together and think that suicide is not for them,” Swires, said.

“SafeGuard” will also refer veterans to local psychologists. “SafeGuard” is throughout Central PA.

To find out how to contact “SafeGuard” you can call: (814)421-5937. For a veteran help hotlines, “SafeGuard” recommends calling Veteran Crisis Line at 1(800)273-8255 and Military One Source at 1(800)342-9647.