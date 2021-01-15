Group accused of orchestrating break-in attempt in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four Altoona residents are being accused of orchestrating an attempt to break into a home to take a PlayStation on Jan. 14.

The following Altoona residents are facing multiple charges including conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespassing and simple assault:

Lavelle David Lee Nelom, 23

Tristan A. Dykeman, 19

Trey M. Greene, 22

Janel McLaughlin, 20

Police say Dykeman and Nelom went to a residence on the 900 block of 2nd Avenue at 1 a.m. to obtain a PlayStation and when they were denied entry, they threatened to break-in and shoot the residents, according to the charges filed.

Nelom allegedly contacted Dykeman, McLaughlin and Greene to help him, claiming that the Playstation was stolen from him.

As the defendants pushed the door open, the homeowner told the group to leave. According to the charges, Dykeman then punched one of the residents in the face multiple times. Greene also struck another resident in the face and body multiple times with a closed fist, according to the report.

The homeowner managed to get the group onto the porch when a witness called 911. Police said the victims closed the door and barricaded it with their bodies as the group continued to push on the door trying to reenter.

According to the witness, the defendants panicked and began to flee in different vehicles. The witness noted she observed Greene holding a brick and pacing back and forth before the group fled. Police say this was confirmed due to a misplaced brick laying in the front yard of the residence.

The defendants are currently awaiting preliminary hearings.